5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images

Are you looking for some delicious fried fish?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Public House

If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.

Public House is located at 17219 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Tackle Box 2

This joint located by the Sandusky River has fantastic fried seafood. Customers highly recommend getting some of their hand-breaded perch; if you're really hungry, you can order a full pound of it. You also can't go wrong with their breaded Alaskan pollock or fried frog legs.

Tackle Box 2 is located at 420 Sandusky Ave, Fremont, OH 43420.

Eadies Fish House

For decades, this local joint has been serving delicious fried fish. Check out their beer battered cod, which is hand-dipped and fried in their signature beer batter. Patrons also recommend their fried Lake Erie walleye, which comes with fries and coleslaw. If you have a really big appetite, they offer all-you-can-eat fish fry on Mondays through Thursdays with unlimited onion rings. Their menu also has a fried cod sandwich and fried cod tacos.

Eadies Fish House is located at 6616 Wise Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720.

Steve's Fish & Chips

As the name of the place would suggest, this family-owned restaurant offers tasty fish and chips. You can order their fried fish by the piece or pound. Make sure to get some of their tartar sauce, which, like their fried fish, is made fresh and in house.

Steve's Fish & Chips is located at 233 S 4th St, Steubenville, OH 43952.

Thimmes Fish Shack

This local joint serves delicious fried fish sandwiches. Customers also enjoy their fried oysters and clam strips.

Thimmes Fish Shack is located at 619 W Fair Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130.