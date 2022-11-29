3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for a tasty sandwich?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these delis (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Express Deli

If you're in Northeast Ohio, you should check out this local gem. They're known for their corned beef sandwiches, which many locals consider to be some of the best in the area. Their standard corned beef sandwich comes with Swiss and mustard on rye bread. Customers also love their Reubens, which are stuffed with corned beef, Swiss, kraut, garlic mayo, and Thousand Island dressing. Other recommendations include the pastrami wrap (which has garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle slices) and turkey wrap, which in addition to plenty of turkey, has mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and house-made dressing.

Express Deli is located at 5185 Smith Rd, Brook Park, OH 44142.

Carl's Deli

For decades, this deli in southwestern Ohio has been offering locals fantastic sandwiches. Check out their delicious chicken salad sandwich on rye bread, which also has Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard. Other recommendations include the roast beef sandwich (comes on a croissant with Havarti, lettuce, tomato, and mayo), Carl's Country Club (a sandwich on white toast with rotisserie turkey, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo), and hot crab and artichoke salad sandwich on a toasted croissant. Customers also say you should check out their redskin potato salad or cucumber salad.

Carl's Deli is located at 2836 Observatory Ave # A, Cincinnati, OH 45208.

The Brown Bag Delicatessen

Located in central Ohio, this shop is known for their wonderful sandwiches. One of their most popular options is the Village Addiction, which comes on grilled sourdough bread and has smoked turkey, Havarti, and cranberry mayonnaise. Customers also highly enjoy the Mohawk Stroller (which comes on a toasted cheddar herb roll and is stuffed with smoked turkey, roasted red peppers, alfalfa sprouts, and house-made basil pesto), Ben's Black & Blue (which has thin slices of roast beef, gorgonzola-Swiss spread, and tomato between slices of grilled marbled rye bread), and the Brown Bag sub, a thick sandwich piled high with smoked ham, capicola, pastrami, salami, Swiss, hot pepper jack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, and Italian dressing on a hoagie roll.

The Brown Bag Delicatessen is located at 898 Mohawk St, Columbus, OH 43206.