4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

Photo by twity1/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for a delicious pie?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Boyd & Wurthmann Restaurant

For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.

Boyd & Wurthmann Restaurant is located at 4819 E Main St, Berlin, OH 44610.

Resch's Bakery

Located in central Ohio, this bakery has been around for over a century, and when you try some of their baked goods, you will see why they have managed to last so long. In addition to wonderful cakes and donuts, the bakery serves delicious pies. Check out their cinnamon apple pie, cherry pie, or sweet potato pie.

Resch's Bakery is located at 4061 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43227.

Mama Jo Homestyle Pies

If you love a good pie, you can't go wrong with this shop in Northeast Ohio. Since 1993, Mama Jo has been offering delicious pies made from scratch. Their delightfully flaky pie crust is made from a special family recipe. They're known for their popular apple pie, which definitely doesn't skimp on the apples (a 10-inch pie typically clocks in at 4 pounds). Customers also love their buckeye pie, which is filled with rich chocolate and delightful peanut butter mousse.

Mama Jo Homestyle Pies is located at 1969 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Amherst, OH 44001.

Mehaffies Pies

For almost a century, this bakery has been offering fantastic pies. When it's in season, customers love their fresh strawberry pie. Year-round, you can get their classic apple pie, sugar cream pie, peanut butter cream pie (patrons highly recommend adding the whipped topping to it), and rhubarb pie. In addition to their great pies, the bakery is known for their delicious New York style cheesecakes. They also have no sugar added versions of their cherry pie, apple pie, and peach pie.

Mehaffies Pies is located at 3013 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410.