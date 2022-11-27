3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Photo by mphillips007 from Getty Images Signature

Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland.

Lincoln Park Pub

Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.

Lincoln Park Pub is located at 2609 W 14th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

John John Seafood W / Soul

In addition to seafood, this local joint on the eastside has fantastic wings. You can get their wings in BBQ sauce, lemon pepper, Cajun, garlic parmesan, buffalo, or plain. Get a wing dinner, which comes with 4 whole wings plus 2 sides. Choose from options like greens, yams, mac and cheese, broccoli, white rice, brown rice, fried okra, fries, coleslaw, and sweet potato fries.

John John Seafood W / Soul has two locations: East Cleveland (15828 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH 44112) and Cleveland Heights (3108 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118).

Good Company

If you find yourself on the westside in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the great wings at this joint. Their wings are called "72-hour wings," so named because after being marinated in dry spices for 48 hours, their wings are then slow-braised for 24 hours. You can get these wings tossed in Dad's Hot Sauce with hot celery, fig BBQ sauce with ground pistachios, sweet and spicy BBQ rub, Thai chili sauce with sesame and scallions, cooler ranch seasoning, dry hot seasoning, and pecorino garlic with herb gremolata. If you're vegetarian, they also have chickpea wings. If you have room for dessert, check out their milkshakes, which are made with homemade ice cream. They also have boozy milkshakes.

Good Company is located at 1200 W 76th St, Cleveland, OH 44102.