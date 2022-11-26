5 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in Ohio

Photo by Joshua Resnick

Are you looking for a delicious chicken sandwich?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these joints in Ohio (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!).

Meshikou Chikin

If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the mouthwatering chicken sandwiches at this place. Their original chicken sandwich comes on a brioche bun and has a big crispy piece of chicken, kewpie mayo, and pickles. If you prefer a little more heat, they also have a spicy version of the sandwich with spicy mayo and chicken dipped in Sichuan Nom Nom, their homemade Sichuan chili oil.

Meshikou Chikin is located at 1504 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220.

Fat Cats

Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant serves one of the best chicken sandwiches in the area. Their chicken sandwich comes on a sesame bun and has a buttermilk fried chicken breast. To provide extra crunch, the sandwich also has crunchy cabbage slaw and pickles, and for a little bit of spice, it has sriracha aioli.

Fat Cats is located at 2061 W 10th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Miller's Chicken

If you find yourself in the southeastern part of Ohio, you should check out the aptly named Super Chicken Breast sandwich at this local favorite. The simple but delicious sandwich comes with a juicy fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and sesame bun. The joint also has a spicy chicken sandwich.

Miller's Chicken is located at 235 W State St, Athens, OH 45701.

Hitching Post

This place in southwestern Ohio claims to have the "world's best fried chicken." In addition to their much-beloved fried chicken, the restaurant has a chicken sandwich with a delicious fried chicken breast covered in their signature breading, lettuce, and mayo. Hitching Post also has a grilled chicken sandwich for those seeking a healthier option.

Hitching Post is located at 4535 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226.

Hot Chicken Takeover

If you're looking for a delicious chicken sandwich, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Hot Chicken Takeover's sandwich has a juicy fried chicken breast, slaw, and pickles between slices of white bread. You can customize the level of spice for the chicken sandwich. If you don't care for spice, you can get your chicken sandwich "cold" (don't worry, the sandwich is still hot temperature-wise). Otherwise, you can get it "warm" (the chain describes it as spicier than mediums at other places), Nashville hot, or "holy," which is even spicier than Nashville hot.

Hot Chicken Takeover has several locations in Ohio. To look for one near you, go to their website.