3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Photo by Caleb Oquendo from Pexels

Are you looking for a great hot dog?

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Charlie’s Dog House Diner

Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.

Charlie’s Dog House Diner is located at 2102 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134.

Eight and Sand Tavern & Refuge

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you should check out this place's hot dogs, which come with 1/3-pound all-beef franks. You can't go wrong with a Coney dog, which comes on a toasted bun and is topped with their house-made Coney sauce, onions, cheddar, and yellow mustard. They also have a build your own hot dog option. In addition to the 1/3-pound all-beef frank, you can top your hot dog with your choice of pickles, slaw, onion, bacon cheddar, sriracha, kraut, and/or tomato. The joint also has a 'Douille dog platter, which features smoked andouille sausages that are deep-fried in jalapeno-corn batter and served with honey-curry mustard.

Eight and Sand Tavern & Refuge is located at 76 E Innis Ave, Columbus, OH 43207.

O'Betty's Red Hot

Located in the southeastern part of the state, this joint is known for their tasty hot dogs. Their hot dogs include all-beef dogs that come on toasted and steamed buns (they also have vegetarian hot dogs). Check out their Mata Hari hot dogs, which are topped with homemade sweet and creamy coleslaw and their chili sauce. You also can't go wrong with the Dixie Hubba-Hubba (which includes their chili sauce, diced onions, aged sharp cheddar, and stadium mustard) and Sally Hide and Peek, which comes with bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded romaine lettuce, and mayo. They also have a build your own hot dog option with a wide selection of toppings.

O'Betty's Red Hot is located at 15 W State St, Athens, OH 45701.