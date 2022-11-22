Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Isla Chiu

Photo bySarah Jakubiak from Getty Images

Are you craving some tasty corned beef?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Davis Bakery & Delicatessen

For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.

Davis Bakery & Delicatessen has two locations: Woodmere (28700 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH 44122) and Warrensville Heights (4572 Renaissance Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44128).

My Friends Restaurant

Do you often find yourself awake in the middle of the night and craving a good corned beef sandwich? If you answered yes, you should check out this joint, which is open 24/7. Get their "mile high" corned beef sandwich, which in addition to a lot of meat, has Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and horseradish. You also can't go wrong with their Twisted Reuben, which has hot corned beef plus sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and spicy mayo. My Friends also offers corned beef hash.

My Friends Restaurant is located at 11616 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Karl's Inn of the Barristers

Located in Cleveland's Warehouse District, Karl's offers a mean (and huge) corned beef sandwich on grilled rye bread. They also have an excellent Reuben sandwich. Patrons also love their corned beef and pastrami combo sandwich. If you're at the restaurant during breakfast hours, you should check out some of their corned beef hash, which comes with two eggs and toast.

Karl's Inn of the Barristers is located at 1264 W 3rd St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

