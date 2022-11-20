3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some excellent soul food in Greater Cleveland?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all offer delicious food.

Greedy's

Located in Cleveland's South Broadway neighborhood, this restaurant offers great soul food. You can't go wrong with a wing dinner, which has 5 whole wings plus fries and coleslaw; wing sauce options include plain, BBQ, curry, jerk, Cajun, lemon pepper, hot, and garlic parmesan. Customers also love their chicken and waffles, Greedy's chicken sandwich (which is topped with onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and a tasty house-made sauce), and catfish dinners. The restaurant is also open for breakfast. Check out one of their omelets or shrimp and grits.

Greedy's is located at 4338 E 71st St, Cleveland, OH 44105.

Southern Cafe

If you find yourself on the westside, check out this restaurant in Lakewood. Patrons love their soul rolls, which are egg rolls filled with greens, black beans, roasted corn, chicken, and cheese and come with spicy remoulade on the side. You should also try their delectable buttermilk fried chicken. If you like seafood, check out their Bourbon Street pasta, which has linguine, sauteed shrimp and lobster covered in a spicy Creole sauce, parmesan, and asiago cheese. Other customer recommendations include the Salisbury steak and pork chop smothered with gravy and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler.

Southern Cafe is located at 11817 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

A Taste Above

If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this takeout joint in Maple Heights. Though it has an unassuming exterior, A Taste Above's food truly lives up to the name. Check out the Polish Boy, which is an all-beef sausage sandwich that is a sloppy delight and is covered in fries, coleslaw, and lots of barbecue sauce. They also have delicious Polish Girls, which has everything a Polish Boy has plus rib meat. If you have room for dessert, try a slice of their sweet potato pie or pound cake.

A Taste Above is located at 5248 Lee Rd, Maple Heights, OH 44137.