3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

Are you craving some tasty German food?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio.

Der Braumeister Restaurant

Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.

Der Braumeister Restaurant is located at 13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Schmidt’s

If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local staple, which has been around for over a century. Patrons recommend starting with their signature pretzel nuggets, which are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside and served with a tasty mustard sauce. As for entrees, check out the Bavarian cabbage rolls (which are filled with a blend of beef and rice and topped with tomato sauce and parmesan cheese) and the Bahama Mama sausage platter, which includes delicious hickory-smoked beef and pork sausage served on top of hot kraut and pork, German potato salad, homemade applesauce, and split top bun. If you're really hungry, they offer a bottomless sausage platter. If you have room for dessert, their jumbo cream puff is a must. This big half-pound dessert features a lightly baked pastry shell filled with whipped cream; you can't go wrong with the vanilla cream puff, but customers also enjoy the chocolate puffs and peanut butter fudge ones.

Schmidt’s is located at 240 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206.

Kreimer's Bier Haus

Kreimer's serves some of the best German food in southwestern Ohio. Customers highly enjoy the char-broiled Bavarian pork chop, which is a delicious mix of sweet and savory with its cinnamon apple topping and melted Swiss cheese. You should also try one of their steaks. Their menu has a great selection of rib-eyes and New York strip steaks.

Kreimer's Bier Haus is located at 6052 OH-128, Cleves, OH 45002.