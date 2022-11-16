3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Bruno's Ristorante

Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.

Bruno's Ristorante is located at 2644 W 41st St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

The Warehouse

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you should visit this local favorite. Customers love their rich and delicious alfredo sauce and highly recommend ordering the chicken and mushroom alfredo. If you're looking for some spice, you can't go wrong with the chicken diablo, which features penne pasta in a spicy and creamy diablo sauce, a chicken breast, spinach, and chopped Roma tomatoes. You should also check out the eggplant parmesan, which the restaurant considers to be their house specialty and is served with spaghetti and their homemade tomato sauce. All meals come with their homemade Tuscan bread, herb butter, and your choice of a salad, wedding soup, or tomato basil soup.

The Warehouse is located at 1003 U.S. Hwy 23 N, Delaware, OH 43015.

Pepp & Dolores

Located in southwestern Ohio, this restaurant serves fantastic Italian cuisine. All of their pasta is homemade. Patrons highly recommend the limone pasta, which is fresh spaghetti with Meyer lemon, chili flake, parmigiano-reggiano, garlic breadcrumb, and ricotta. Customers also love the butternut and mascarpone dish, which features agnolotti pasta filled with mascarpone, brown butter, butternut squash puree, sage, pepita, and parmigiano-reggiano. You also can't go wrong with their eggplant involtini, which has eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta, homemade tomato sauce, parmigiano-reggiano, and garlic breadcrumb.

Pepp & Dolores is located at 1501 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202.