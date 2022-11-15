Review: Panera's Signature Take Chicken Sandwich

Photo by the author

The other day, I tried Panera's Signature Take chicken sandwich, the chain's contender for the so-called Chicken Sandwich Wars.

Was it a worthy contender?

Well, in my humble opinion, no.

The box promised a sandwich "bursting with flavor." I was skeptical because for me at least, when I go to Panera, I don't expect a trip to Flavortown. Still, I tried to eat the sandwich with an open mind.

Unfortunately, I was right to be skeptical. Instead of a sandwich "bursting with flavor," I got an okay-ish chicken sandwich.

Some positives: the sandwich had good-quality lettuce - no low-quality shredded iceberg lettuce here - and a decent bun.

However, the seared chicken breast, which should be the star of the show, was kind of dry and bland. The Panera chicken sandwich is definitely healthier than its deep-fried counterparts at other chains. Unfortunately, as I ate it, I couldn't help longing for said deep-fried counterparts with their crunchy breading.

I did enjoy the parmesan cheese crisps, but they didn't help with the dryness of the chicken breast. The sandwich also didn't have enough garlic aioli, and what garlic aioli I could taste was a bit bland.

And to make things worse, the sandwich is significantly more expensive than its deep-fried counterparts. The chicken sandwich, which came with a bag of chips, cost a whopping $10.99 at my local Panera. I had a promo code, so I "only" paid $7.99, which I still thought was a bit pricey considering the amount of food.

Will I order Panera's chicken sandwich again?

That's a resounding no from me.