3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

Are you craving some great seafood?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland.

Salmon Dave's Pacific Grille

If you're on the westside, you should visit this restaurant in Rocky River. Customers highly recommend getting a bowl of their lobster bisque, which many say is among the best in the area. Other recommendations include the fire-grilled salmon (which comes with brussels sprouts, bacon, sweet potato hash, and tarragon cream), twin Maine lobster tails (which comes with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and drawn butter), and surf and turf, which consists of twin filet medallions, a lobster tail, mashed potatoes, and asparagus. If you have room for something sweet, check out the vanilla bean crème brulee (which comes with raspberry coulis and berries) and flourless chocolate torte.

Salmon Dave's Pacific Grille is located at 19015 Old Lake Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116.

Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse

Fans of Japanese cuisine and seafood cannot go wrong with Wasabi. Patrons recommend starting with their delicious grilled squid appetizer or seared pepper tuna. If you like hibachi, customers say you can't go wrong with their hibachi swordfish, scallops, or shrimp. Another recommendation is the Wasabi special, which includes filet mignon, lobster tail, shrimp, and scallops. They also have an excellent sushi menu. You can't go wrong with the lobster roll (a soy paper wrapped sushi roll with lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, and masago), Angry Dragon roll (another soy paper wrapped roll with tempura shrimp, papaya, spicy king crab, tuna, and mint jalapeno sauce), and spicy tuna roll.

Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse has two locations in Greater Cleveland: Independence (4181 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131) and Beachwood (3725 Orange Pl, Beachwood, OH 44122).

Mallorca

This restaurant in the Warehouse District serves delicious Spanish and Portuguese cuisine, including great seafood. They're known for their shrimp, which is prepared with garlic sauce and smoked Spanish paprika. You also can't go wrong with their paella Valenciana, which has saffron rice, chicken, chorizo, mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, and langostinos.

Mallorca is located at 1390 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.