3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Are you looking for some tasty fried chicken?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron.

Hopocan Gardens

If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.

Hopocan Gardens is located at 4396 Hopocan Avenue Ext, Norton, OH 44203.

Fiesta Pizza and Chicken

Since 1963, this local chain has been offering fresh and delicious fried chicken. Their chicken is pressure-fried to crispy perfection while being wonderfully moist on the inside. You can't go wrong with any of their chicken boxes, which also come with their delightful JoJos. They also have great chicken wings, which you can cover in sauces such as hot, BBQ, honey mustard, hot-rod mustard, mild, ranch, and spicy garlic.

Fiesta Pizza And Chicken has 3 locations: Goodyear Heights (1860 Newton St, Akron, OH 44305), Ellet (2792 Albrecht Ave, Akron, OH 44312), and Cuyahoga Falls (1939 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221).

Fa-Ray's Family Restaurant

This family-owned restaurant in Barberton serves fantastic broasted chicken. Their chicken dinners come with your choice of either 4 pieces of mixed chicken, 4 all white meat pieces, or 4 all dark meat pieces. Then it comes with a side of potato and your choice of coleslaw, cottage cheese, apple sauce, vegetable of the day, or hot rice. Their menu also offers chicken tenders baskets and wing dings baskets. Customers also highly recommend trying their chicken dumpling soup.

Fa-Ray's Family Restaurant is located at 1115 Wooster Road North, Barberton, OH 44203.