Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio

Though I may be lactose-intolerant, I enjoy a good slice of pizza (some would say I enjoy a slice too often considering my sensitive system!).

Because I often go to Crocker Park, I find myself walking past Mikey's Pizza a lot. You can order whole pizza pies at Mikey's, but they also offer pizza by the slice, which is ideal for a single female like me.

The first time I got a slice from Mikey's Pizza, I had a slice of their Peace in the Middle East pie, which I confess I didn't like too much. I enjoyed the thin and crisp crust, but the flavors didn't do it for me. It was topped with mozzarella and za'atar, which was a mix of oregano, sumac, roasted sesame seeds, and garlic oil. It wasn't bad - I still finished my slice - but it was too salty for my taste-buds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTZRc_0j8fiDWL00
Photo by the author

However, I believe in second chances, and I definitely believe in giving small businesses with friendly service second chances.

On my second visit, I got a slice of their basic cheese pizza and a slice of their chicken and waffles pizza, which was their specialty pie of the day.

If you're at a decent pizza joint, you can never go wrong with a slice of cheese pizza, and that was the case with Mikey's Pizza. The NY-style crust was properly thin and crisp, and it was a nice balance between cheese and sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Y1jQ_0j8fiDWL00
Photo by the author

Then I took a bite of their chicken and waffles pizza, and I'm happy to report that I enjoyed it more than the Peace in the Middle East pie.

The chicken and waffles pizza was topped with pieces of breaded chicken, chunks of Belgian waffles, roasted garlic oil, and smoked gouda. The employee asked me if I wanted it drizzled with maple syrup and sriracha, to which I answered, "Yes please."

There was a good amount of chicken and waffles on my slice, and it was a tasty mix of sweet and savory flavors with the sriracha adding a bit of a nice spicy kick.

Mikey's Pizza is located at 185 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, OH 44145.

