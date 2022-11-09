3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?

If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints.

Bay Diner

This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.

Bay Diner is located at 660 Dover Center Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140.

Chelo’s Kitchen

If you find yourself in South Euclid, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of breakfast burritos should check out their chorizo burrito, which is stuffed with home fries, peppers, onions, cheese, scrambled eggs, and of course, chorizo, and comes with sour cream and salsa on the side. You also can't go wrong with staples like corned beef hash, eggs benedict, and country fried steak.

Chelo's Kitchen is located at 4446 Mayfield Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121.

Demetrio's Family Restaurant

Located in Seven Hills, this restaurant has been serving great breakfasts since 1986. Check out their 3-egg omelets (try the corned beef hash omelet or gyro omelet), stuffed French toast (which is filled with cream cheese and your choice of apple, strawberry, blueberry, or cherry), country fried steak, and homemade biscuits and gravy. If you want to stuff yourself silly with breakfast food, check out their breakfast buffet on Saturdays and Sundays. Their buffet includes French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage, omelets, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, and cereal.

Demetrio's Family Restaurant is located at 7851 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131.