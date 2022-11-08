Review: Coca-Cola Dreamworld

Photo by the author

When I saw bottles of Coca-Cola's limited edition Dreamworld drink at my grocery store, I knew I had to try it, even though I knew there was a good chance of me not liking it.

Spoiler alert - I ended up not liking it.

To be fair, I got the zero sugar version of the Dreamworld drink because I was trying to consume less sugar (but I had a handful of not-sugar-free Sour Patch Kids later. So much for lowering my sugar consumption, haha). So perhaps the full-sugar version of Dreamworld is better.

However, the zero sugar version gave me zero motivation to try its full-calorie counterpart.

According to Coca-Cola's marketing team, the Dreamworld drink is supposed to taste like the stuff of your dreams. From their website:

Coca-Cola Dreamworld makes the most fascinating parts of our imagination real. This limited edition sparkling beverage from Coca-Cola Creations explores the realms of the surreal, the imaginary, and the otherworldly. Experience the familiar Coca-Cola taste now with a surprising and unexpected flavor from a dream world.

I mean, if my dreams consisted of mango-flavored cough syrup, I would say, Yeah, Coca-Cola, you nailed it!

The mango flavor was very off-putting to me. It just tasted so artificial. There was apparently peach flavor too, but it was overwhelmed by the fake mango flavor.

I will say that the mango flavor was surprising and unexpected, so the product description wasn't completely filled with nonsense.

Alas, Dreamworld proved to be a disappointment like Coca-Cola with Coffee.

I'll just stick with regular Coca-Cola.