3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

Are you craving delicious seafood?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Akron.

Chowder House Cafe

If you're a fan of lobster bisque, you should check out Chowder House Cafe. Their lobster bisque is a customer favorite and made with the traditional lobster, cream, and sherry. Patrons also love their crab cakes, which come with creamed corn, jalapeno vinaigrette, and white cheddar. You should also check out their Florida black grouper Oscar, lobster ravioli (which is made with pasta from a local supplier called Ohio City Pasta; stuffed with lobster, mascarpone, red pepper, and scallion; and covered in a tasty garlic cream sauce), and scallop risotto, which includes perfectly pan-seared jumbo sea scallops and risotto flavored with turmeric and lobster stock.

Chowder House Cafe is located at 1244 Weathervane Ln, Akron, OH 44313.

Domenic's Rose Villa Restaurant

You can't go wrong with the delicious seafood at this Italian restaurant, which has been around since 1928. They're known for their tasty fish fry. Check out their fried yellow lake perch or fried seafood platter, which includes the perch plus scallops, shrimp, clam strips, and lobster cake. Customers also enjoy their walleye, which can be served pan-fried, char-broiled, grilled, or blackened; lobster tails; and grilled Aukra Norwegian salmon.

Domenic's Rose Villa Restaurant is located at 368 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, OH 44319.

Ken Stewart's Grille

In addition to serving some of the finest steaks in Akron, this upscale restaurant offers some of the finest seafood. For appetizers, people recommend the tuna tartare (which is served with togarashi spice, avocado, sambal aioli, and wonton chips) and crispy calamari, which is served with bell peppers, capers, and firecracker aioli. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with their lobster tail (which can be served broiled, crab-stuffed, or tempura), seared diver scallops, potato-crusted halibut, and sesame crusted ahi tuna.

Ken Stewart's Grille is located at 1970 W Market St, Akron, OH 44313.