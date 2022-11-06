4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants.

Public House

Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

Public House is located at 17219 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the delicious fish and chips at Ridgewood. The fish is hand-breaded Atlantic haddock, and it's served with fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce. They also have a sandwich with haddock, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and malt vinegar aioli on sourdough bread.

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits is located at 9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Mentor, OH 44060.

Union House Bar & Restaurant

This joint serves some of the best fish fry in Greater Cleveland. On Fridays, they serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. The rest of the week, they also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.

Union House Bar & Restaurant is located at 2713 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134.

John John Seafood W / Soul

If you want some tasty fried fish, you can't go wrong with John John Seafood. Their perch dinner is great and comes with two sides and hushpuppies. You can choose from sides like baked potato, broccoli, brown rice, white rice, coleslaw, fries, fried okra, greens, mac and cheese, sweet potato fries, and yams; customers particularly enjoy the fries, sweet potato fries, and yams. They also offer fried shrimp, catfish, whiting, and tilapia.

John John Seafood W/ Soul has two locations: Cleveland Heights (3108 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118) and East Cleveland (15828 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH 44112).