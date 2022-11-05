4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

Are you looking for a delicious steak?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!).

Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar

Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.

Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar is located at 623 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Scioto Ribber

If you find yourself in the southern part of Ohio, you should check out the steak at this place. Their steaks are hickory smoked and freshly cut, and come in two sizes: "small" (a whopping 16 ounces) and "large" (32 ounces that will surely satisfy even the largest of appetites). You can't go wrong with the ribeye or New York strip. If you have room for dessert, grab a slice of their homemade cream peanut butter pie.

Scioto Ribber is located at 1026 Gallia St, Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Angry Bull Steak House

This restaurant serves USDA choice steaks that are made to order in a broiler at blazing temperatures above 900 degrees, which ensures a juicy and flavorful steak. Their most popular option is the one-pound Delmonico steak, a tender and delicious ribeye. If you're really hungry, go for the porterhouse steak, which is even bigger at one and a half pounds.

Angry Bull Steak House is located at 3317 Cleveland Rd E, Huron, OH 44839.

The Top Steak House

If you're looking for a steakhouse in central Ohio with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.

The Top Steak House is located at 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209.