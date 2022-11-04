3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Gardner Pie Co.

If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.

Gardner Pie Co. is located at 191 Logan Pkwy, Akron, OH 44319.

Twist Cupcakery

Cupcake lovers should check out this shop in western Ohio. They have flavors like Oreo, red velvet, peach cobbler, pineapple upside down, carrot cake, vanilla cappuccino, German chocolate, cherry almond chip, root beer float, and more. People also enjoy their Bundt cakes; recommendations include sweet potato & caramel and lemon. If you're unable to make a trip to western Ohio, the bakery also ships their cupcakes in a jar nationwide.

Twist Cupcakery is located at 25 S St Clair St, Dayton, OH 45402.

Belle's Bread

Located in central Ohio, this Japanese bakery serves delicious treats with a French twist. Customer recommendations include their strawberry cake, tiramisu, mango mousse, and baked cheesecake. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, they also have savory treats like curry donuts and tuna cheese bread. In addition, they offer tasty cold sandwiches; try the smoked salmon sandwich or pork tenderloin sandwich.

Belle's Bread is located at1168 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus, OH 43220.