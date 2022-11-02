Canton, OH

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Isla Chiu

Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants.

John's Bar & Grille

For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.

John's Bar & Grille is located at 2658 Easton St NE, Canton, OH 44721.

Samantha's Restaurant

This restaurant in North Canton offers fantastic breakfasts. You can't go wrong with their pancakes. They offer sweet options like New York cheesecake pancakes (which have cheesecake bites, strawberries, strawberry cream cheese, strawberry glaze, and cream cheese icing) and cinnamon roll pancakes. If you want a mix of sweet and savory flavors, check out their toffee banana crunch pancakes, which are filled with toffee crunch, bacon, and bananas. Their menu also has great gluten-free pancakes. Samantha's also has a variety of delicious eggs benedicts. Try the spinach and smoked salmon benedict (dill cream cheese, spinach, smoked salmon, tomato, basted eggs, hollandaise sauce, and capers) or sweet and porky (sweet potato fries, feta cheese, maple glazed pork belly, red onions, basted eggs, and marshmallow chipotle bacon aioli).

Samantha's Restaurant is located at 4954 Portage St NW, North Canton, OH 44720.

Pete's Restaurant

Located in a strip mall, Pete's has all-day breakfast. Customers love their country fried steak, which is smothered in their delicious sausage gravy. You also can't go wrong with their French toast, which can be made with Texas toast, Italian bread from Norcia (a local bakery), or cinnamon swirl bread from Norcia. Customers also recommend the loaded German fries, which are home fries covered in three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, onions, your choice of cheese, and toast.

Pete's Restaurant is located at 4223 Tuscarawas St W, Canton, OH 44708.

