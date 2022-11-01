4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a tasty cheesesteak?

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses.

Eddies Famous Cheesesteaks and Grille

If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.

Eddies Famous Cheesesteaks and Grille is located at 147 S Main St, Akron, OH 44308.

Hanini Subs

In addition to great gyros and corned beef, Hanini offers a fantastic steak and cheese sandwich that's loaded with meat and topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Their menu also has loaded fries that come with steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and cheese.

Hanini Subs has two locations: Brown (394 Brown St, Akron, OH 44304) and Brittain (835 Brittain Rd, Akron, OH 44305).

Mr. Zub's Deli & Bar

If you're craving a good cheesesteak in Akron, check out the Rocky Balboa sandwich at Mr. Zub's. The Rocky Balboa comes on a toasted hoagie sub and is filled with grilled steak, red onions, green peppers, provolone, and mayo. They also have a great chicken Philly called the Louis Winthorpe III.

Mr. Zub's Deli & Bar is located at 795 W Market St, Akron, OH 44303.

Steak-EEZ

Located in Kent, this restaurant offers a variety of mouthwatering cheesesteaks. You can't go wrong with their signature Steak-EEZ sandwich, which has tender ribeye steak, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapenos, mushrooms, bacon bits, fries covered in their signature steak-eez sauce, and provolone. You also can't go wrong with their Original Philly, which has ribeye steak, onions, green peppers, mayo, and provolone. If you just want the meat and cheese, check out their steak and cheese, which comes with your choice of cheese (the Cheez-Whiz is strongly recommended).

Steak-EEZ is located at 120 S Water St, Kent, OH 44240.