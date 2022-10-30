3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious and fresh seafood in Ohio?

If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these restaurants in the state (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Sweeney's Seafood Bar & Grill

Located in western Ohio, Sweeney's is considered by many locals to be one of the best seafood places in the area. You can't go wrong with their house-made crab cakes, which come with remoulade and dijonnaise sauces that are also made in house. Customers also recommend the lobster ravioli, which are filled with Maine lobster and ricotta cheese and covered in a house-made brandy alfredo sauce; blackened tilapia with a house-made melted bleu cheese sauce and sautéed garlic spinach; and Alaskan snow crab legs. If you have room for dessert, try some of their house-made chocolate peanut butter pie.

Sweeney's Seafood Bar & Grill is located at 28 W Franklin St, Dayton, OH 45459.

Austyn's

If you find yourself in the southeastern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out the restaurant's seared sashimi grade ahi tuna, which is served with wasabi ponzu aioli; Ocean Feast, which pairs a Cajun-style baked Maine lobster tail with a delicious Maryland crab cake; and the spicy Szechuan shrimp and scallops.

Austyn's is located at 130 Front St, Marietta, OH 45750.

Blue Point Grille

This restaurant in Northeast Ohio is considered one of the finest seafood restaurants in the area. Located in an elegant building that offers great views of the city, Blue Point Grille offers delicious seafood that's flown in every day from both the west and east coast. Customers highly recommend starting your meal with a bowl of their flavorful lobster bisque. As for entrees, patrons enjoy the aptly named My Blue Point Heaven, which includes lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, lobster mashed potatoes, and asparagus; Nags Head Grouper, which comes with lobster mashed potatoes, braised spinach, and vermouth cream; and lobster Bolognese, which has lobster, penne pasta, spinach, and brandy lobster cream. If you have room for dessert, try the flourless chocolate torte or key lime tart.

Blue Point Grille is located at 700 W St Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.