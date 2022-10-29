Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

Photo by the author

When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!"

Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.

But then I got a coupon in the mail for Red Crab, and I was unable to resist the allure of the restaurant any longer.

To start my meal, I ordered a raw oyster appetizer, which came with 6 oysters, saltine crackers, horseradish, lemon wedges, cocktail sauce, and hot sauce. I frankly don't know the "right" way to eat a raw oyster, but I put the oyster on a cracker, covered it with a little cocktail sauce, and squirted some lemon juice onto it. Some purists might scoff at my method of consumption, but I enjoyed my oysters that way.

Photo by the author

After I ate my oysters, it was time for the main event - the seafood boil.

Though it wasn't Sunday, I ordered the Sunday special (you can order any of the daily specials any day of the week). The Sunday special came with half a pound of headless shrimp, half a pound of snow crab, half a pound of sausage, two boiled eggs, corn, and baby potatoes. Sauce options were Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, or the Juicy Special, which incorporated all of the above. I got the Juicy Special, and because I'm not a very spicy gal, I requested a mild level of spice.

My seafood boil came in a bag, and it came hot. When I opened the bag, a little steam came out.

After I put on my gloves and bib, I picked up a shrimp and peeled it. I took a bite, and it was fresh and tasty. The Juicy Special sauce provided a lot of flavor and just a bit of a spice kick (just the way my sensitive taste-buds like it!).

The corn was sweet, and the potatoes were great as well and boiled to tender perfection. Of course, I enjoyed the snow crab most of all; the meat was tender, fresh, and subtly sweet.

My only criticism is that I found the sausage too salty for my taste. The saltiness didn't deter me from eating all of the sausage, but I probably wouldn't get a seafood boil with sausage again.

But overall, I enjoyed my experience at Red Crab, and if you were to work up an appetite from shopping at Ridge Park Square all day, Red Crab wouldn't be a bad option to satisfy your hunger.

Red Crab is located at 4754 Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44144.