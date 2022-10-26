3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

Are you on the hunt for a great sandwich?

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis.

Aunt Alyee's Berd-House Deli and Catering

If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.

Aunt Alyee's Berd-House Deli and Catering is located at 2103 Gambrinus Ave SW, Canton, OH 44706.

Dioguardi's Italian Marketplace and Deli

Fans of Italian subs should check out this store. Dioguardi's Italian sub is a filling sandwich that has Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, pepperoni, provolone, and roasted red peppers. They also serve a delicious muffaletta, an Italian sandwich with olive tapenade, ham, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, and Swiss cheese on a ciabatta roll. Their deli also offers pancetta, prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, three types of feta, a variety of salami, and more.

Dioguardi's Italian Marketplace and Deli is located at 3116 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44714.

Deli Ohio

If you want a tasty sandwich, you can't go wrong with this joint, which many locals consider to be one of the best delis in the entire state. Check out their chicken salad sandwich, which has their house-made cranberry chicken salad, locally sourced bacon, and lettuce on honey whole wheat bread. You also can't go wrong with their Italian hoagie, which is filled with Genoa salami, pepperoni, hard salami, locally sourced provolone, tomato, onion, balsamic, and olive oil. In the morning, they serve delicious breakfast sandwiches that are served on their house-made biscuits.

Deli Ohio is located at 328 Walnut Ave NE, Canton, OH 44702.