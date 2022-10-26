3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Are you searching for a great bakery?

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints.

Omega Artisan Baking

If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.

You should also check out their buttery croissants; they offer traditional, ham and cheese, blueberry cream cheese, almond, chocolate, and tart cherry croissants. If you're looking for something sweeter, try their cinnamon rolls, which are relatively light on the sweetness but deliciously intense on the cinnamon, and donut muffins, which are small muffins that are rolled in butter and cinnamon sugar.

Omega Artisan Baking is located at 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215.

Auddino's Italian Bakery

This family-owned bakery in the Linden neighborhood has been serving delicious treats for decades. They have fantastic donuts, including delectable apple fritters, Bavarian-cream filled Long Johns, and classic glazed donuts. The bakery also offers great cronuts (fried croissants), black and white cookies, cannoli, and biscotti.

Auddino's Italian Bakery is located at 1490 Clara St, Columbus, OH 43211.

Fox In The Snow Cafe

If you're on the hunt for fantastic baked goods, you can't go wrong with the rustic-style treats at this bakery. Customers love their cinnamon rolls, pecan sticky buns, blueberry galettes (pie dough filled with honey vanilla cream cheese and blueberries), and salted dark chocolate brownies. If you prefer something savory, check out their famous souffléd egg sandwich (which comes with candied bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula, Dijon cream sauce, and toasted ciabatta bread). They also have great coffee, including espresso and an excellent pour-over.

Fox in the Snow has a few locations in the Columbus area: Italian Village (1031 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201), German Village (210 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206), and New Albany (160 W Main St G, New Albany, OH 43054).