If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North Olmsted

Photo by the author

After watching the movie Amsterdam (alas, I agreed with the critics on this film) the other day, I was hungry.

Since I was in North Olmsted, I decided to visit Phnom Penh, a restaurant that offers Cambodian food.

The restaurant is an unassuming joint with a small parking lot in the back that's easy to miss for first-time visitors (I confess to missing it!).

When I walked into Phnom Penh, I was greeted by a friendly employee.

I started off my meal with a sweet beverage, an egg soda drink with condensed milk. It sounded strange but also intriguing to me.

Photo by the author

The egg soda drink turned out to be a delightfully refreshing beverage. It kind of tastes like an ice-cold eggnog, but in my opinion, better (#SorryNotSorry).

Because I was hungry, I ordered both a small bowl of the house special beef soup (pho dac biet) and the kuy teav chha kreoung tek trey phem with chicken (I just pointed to the dish on the menu for my server because I'm pretty sure I would've absolutely butchered the pronunciation).

The bowl of pho was delicious. The broth was hot and flavorful, and the pieces of beef were tender.

Photo by the author

The kuy teav chha kreoung tek trey phem, however, was even better.

Photo by the author

The dish had thin rice vermicelli noodles with a delicious homemade kreoung, a sauce that was a delightful mix of savory, sweet, and slightly spicy (I ordered the mild version of the dish, but you can request to make the dish spicier). The noodle dish also had a spring roll chopped up into little pieces, onions, lettuce, Asian basil, peanut bits, and chicken. I devoured the bowl eagerly.

As a gluttonous American who likes to eat until she's stuffed and not merely satisfied, I did find the portions a little on the small side. However, it was a reasonably sized portion and still a satisfying meal.

And I'm always happy to support a fantastic local restaurant.

Phnom Penh is located at 27080 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070.