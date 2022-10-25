3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Happy Chicks Bakery

If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.

Happy Chicks Bakery is located at 4035 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223.

Pallotta's Pastries

Located in northeast Ohio, this family-owned bakery offers delicious pastries (of course). You can't go wrong with their scrumptious Danish pastries, cannoli (which are filled to order), and cheesecake. You should also check out their cakes. Customers especially recommend their ho-ho cake, which is a moist chocolate cake with two layers of chocolate buttercream and whipped cream. If you prefer something savory, check out their chicken noodle soup and homemade pasta.

Pallotta's Pastries is located at 2120 Byrd Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.

Fox In The Snow Cafe

If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the rustic-style treats at this bakery. Customers love their cinnamon rolls, pecan sticky buns, blueberry galettes (pie dough filled with honey vanilla cream cheese and blueberries), and salted dark chocolate brownies. If you prefer something savory, check out their famous souffléd egg sandwich (which comes with candied bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula, Dijon cream sauce, and toasted ciabatta bread). They also have great coffee, including espresso and an excellent pour-over.

Fox in the Snow has a few locations in the Columbus area. To find the location closest to you, go to their website.