3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for fresh and delicious seafood?

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants.

Pelican's Reef

If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.

Pelican's Reef is located at 7261 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230.

Oakley Fish House

This local favorite serves delicious seafood. Patrons enjoy the Chilean sea bass, which comes with wild mushroom risotto, tomato basil relish, and white wine butter; hand-caught diver scallops, which are served with capellini d' Angelo, rainbow tomatoes, pesto, and capers; and Alaskan halibut, which comes with saffron rice, Creole langoustines, and grilled asparagus. They also have a sushi menu with classic rolls, specialty rolls, nigiri, and sashimi. If you have room for dessert, try the espresso creme brulee or gelato.

Oakley Fish House is located at 3036 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209.

Mr. Crab House

If you like a good seafood boil, you should check out Mr. Crab House, which is located in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood. Popular options include the Cajun Boil (a half pound of shrimp, a half pound of crawfish, and a half pound of black mussels) and the Perfect Storm (a half pound of snow crab legs, a pound of shrimp, and a pound of black mussels). Seasoning options include Cajun, Old Bay (dry), seasoned garlic butter, lemon pepper, Mr. Crab's special blend, and Mr. Crab's creamy blend. Spice levels include mild, medium, hot, and fire.

Mr. Crab House is located at 3280 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45213.