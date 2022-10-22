3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

Are you looking for a great burger?

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places.

George's Lounge

If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.

George's Lounge is located at 229 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44702.

Eadies Fish House

Located in North Canton, this place has been serving great fried fish for decades (hence the name), but Eadies also has delicious burgers. Their menu has the Butcher Burger, which includes a juicy, tasty half-pound patty made with a special blend of high-quality short rib and brisket. Free toppings include lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and grilled onion. For an additional charge, you can add cheese (American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, or hot pepper) and toppings such as jalapenos, onion rings, grilled mushrooms, grilled green peppers, and pico de gallo.

Eadies Fish House is located at 6616 Wise Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720.

Best Burger

If you're looking for a tasty burger in Stark County, you can't go wrong with this place, which many customers say lives up to its name. Their burgers feature 1/3-pound charbroiled all-beef patties. Check out the Best Burger, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, their signature sauce, pastrami, and melted Swiss. If you don't eat red meat, Best Burger also offers a great turkey burger and a veggie burger.

Best Burger is located at 1979 E Maple St, North Canton, OH 44720.