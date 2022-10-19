4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a great bakery?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses.

The Confectionary Cupboard

Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.

The Confectionary Cupboard is located at 7300 Center St, Mentor, OH 44060.

KB Confections

Located in Lakewood, this locally owned bakery offers delicious sweet treats. Customers love their Milky Way cupcakes (chocolate with caramel), red velvet cupcakes, blueberry cheesecake macarons, and salted caramel macarons. They also offer gluten-free and vegan cupcakes. If you need a custom cake for a special occasion or a wedding cake, KB Confections comes highly recommended by locals.

KB Confections is located at 13519 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Farkas Pastry Shoppe

If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out the scrumptious pastries at this bakery. Their specialty is their Napoleons, which have layers of light vanilla custard and whipped cream between two sheets of hand-made puff pastry. You should also try their tortes, which have incredibly soft sponge cake with buttercream frosting that's made with real Amish sweet cream butter. If you prefer something savory, check out the tepertös pogácsa, a scone-like Hungarian treat with lots of pork cracklings, and the sos stangli, aka "salty sticks," which are all-butter pastry twists made with gruyere cheese.

Farkas Pastry Shoppe is located at 2700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Luna Bakery & Cafe

If you're on the eastside, you should check out the baked goods at Luna. Customers love their delectable chocolate croissants (Luna also has traditional, almond, cinnamon, and raspberry croissants), coffee cake muffins, and macarons. If you're looking for lunch, Luna also has delicious panini sandwiches and crepes.

Luna Bakery & Cafe has two locations: Cleveland Heights (2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106) and Moreland Hills (34105 Chagrin Blvd, Moreland Hills, OH 44022).