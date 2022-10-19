4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants in the state of Ohio.

Hunan Lion

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you should consider visiting Hunan Lion. You can't go wrong with staples like General Tso's chicken and sesame chicken. One of their specialties is their house roast duck, which has crispy skin and juicy meat and is served with a special five-spice sauce. They also have delicious Peking duck, which is served with homemade crepes, scallions, and plum sauce (if you want the dish, the restaurant requests that you order it 24 hours in advance). If you like spicy food, try their mala lamb, which is lamb that has been simmered in a garlic and chili sauce.

Hunan Lion is located at 2038 Crown Plaza Dr, Columbus, OH 43235.

Grand Oriental Restaurant

Located in southwestern Ohio, this restaurant is known for their fantastic dim sum. Check out their shrimp dumplings, chicken feet, sesame balls, sticky rice, and pineapple buns. Outside of their dim sum, customers also enjoy their Peking duck (which comes with pancakes and soup), lo mein, and orange beef.

Grand Oriental Restaurant is located at 4800 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249.

King Wah

If you're in Northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant. Voted by Cleveland Magazine readers as one of the best Chinese restaurants in the area, King Wah offers delicious Chinese dishes. You can't go wrong with staples like lo mein, egg foo young, and General Tso's chicken. If you're looking for vegetarian options, you should check out the Szechuan eggplant and mapo tofu. The restaurant also serves cocktails and a variety of wines.

King Wah is located at 20668 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116.

Hot Sizzling Wok

Located in northwestern Ohio, this restaurant has been serving delicious Chinese cuisine for decades. You can't go wrong with staples like sweet and sour chicken, egg foo young, and beef with broccoli. Patrons also recommend their honey pineapple chicken, shrimp toast, and hot and sour soup.

Hot Sizzling Wok is located at 2333 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43613.