If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, Ohio

More times than I care to admit, I've ordered a bagel sandwich from Panera. I know Panera is the definition of basic, but I have a soft spot for their asiago bagels. On many a morning, I would order an asiago bagel sandwich for breakfast.

But I've been trying to get my food from local businesses whenever possible since mega-chains like Panera make more than enough money (yet these mega-chains still have the gall to raise their prices!).

So, the other day, instead of getting a bagel sandwich from Panera, I got one from Cocky's Bagels, a local shop in North Olmsted. I ordered one of their signature sandwiches, which was simply called Cocky's Bagel.

When I got my sandwich, I immediately noted that Cocky's bagel sandwich was significantly thicker than Panera's. Cocky's sandwich had grilled turkey and salami, and it didn't skimp on either meat. Cocky's sandwich also had a fried egg, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Cocky's sauce. My sandwich came on an everything bagel, but you can choose to have your sandwich on any of the bagel options available.

I took a bite of my sandwich, and it was tasty. The everything bagel was perfectly chewy and covered with plenty of sesame seeds and poppy seeds. The vegetables were fresh, the egg was cooked well, the sauce gave a slightly spicy kick, and the plentiful meat left me full throughout the morning and until the late afternoon.

Cocky's bagel sandwich cost $9. For comparison's sake, at my local Panera, the deli turkey sandwich costs $10.89, and if you want to have their turkey sandwich on an everything bagel, that would cost you an additional 50 cents. Granted, the deli turkey sandwich also comes with a bag of chips. Regardless, Cocky's sandwiches are around the same price, and to me anyway, much more satisfying.

Plus you would be supporting a local business.

Cocky's Bagels is located at 26703 Brookpark Ext, North Olmsted, OH 44070.