4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

If you're in the mood for some donuts, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Donald's Donuts

This family owned donut shop has been serving delicious treats since 1960. You can't go wrong with one of their classic glazed donuts, which customers say practically melt in your mouth. They also have great Long Johns, apple fritters, black raspberry filled donuts, and honeybuns. Try to get there early in the morning because the shop often sells out their donuts.

Donald's Donuts is located at 2622 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Steineck's Donuts & Cakes

Locals love the donuts at Steineck's. Though the exterior of the shop may be unassuming, don't let that stop you from walking into Steineck's. They have fantastic peanut butter and jelly filled donuts, cinnamon rolls covered in maple icing, apple fritters, and French crullers. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, patrons also enjoy their breakfast sandwiches. Remember to bring cash as the shop doesn't accept credit cards.

Steineck's Donuts & Cakes is located at 8441 S High Ext, Mineral City, OH 44656.

Crispie Creme Donut Shop

Not to be confused with the chain Krispy Kreme, this local shop has been serving great donuts since 1929. Locals claim Crispie Creme's donuts are far superior to Krispy Kreme's, and when you try some, you'll be inclined to agree. You can't go wrong with any of their jelly-filled donuts, cinnamon donuts, mountain tops (chocolate frosted donuts with plenty of white cream on top), and fritters. They also offer coffee and have a drive-thru.

Crispie Creme Donut Shop is located at 47 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Johnnie's Bakery

You can't go wrong with the donuts at this local favorite. Customers love their cream sticks and say they're some of the best in the area. You should also check out the chocolate peanut butter bomb (a chocolate cake donut covered with chocolate icing and peanut butter), maple bacon donuts, and crullers.

The original Johnnie's Bakery is located at 109 Wertz Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.