3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio

Are you craving fresh and delicious sushi?

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants.

Goma

Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic sushi from the Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi. Patrons highly recommend the Zen roll (hamachi, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and yuzu) and the Goma roll (tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and cucumber wrap). If you're in a luxurious mood, you might want to try the oishi oishi, a lavish maki roll with lobster, sea urchin, Osetra caviar, gold leaf, and yuzu. They also have unique nigiri like unagi foie gras (barbecue eel, duck liver, umeboshi, and shiso) and surf & turf (seared Japanese Wagyu beef and king crab). If you have room for dessert, customers highly recommend the green tea creme brulee and tempura brownie.

Goma is located at 2079 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Kengo Sushi & Yakitori

This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is known for their omakase meals. If you order an omakase meal, the chef will curate a meal of 12 to 14 courses that will be served over 2 hours. Customers highly recommend making a reservation for an omakase meal. Though you won't know the courses beforehand for an omakase meal, you can expect the chef to give you delicious sushi. You can also order from Kengo's menu. Customer recommendations include the chicken wing yakitori, the pork belly yakitori, the spicy tuna roll, and the bluefin chutoro.

Kengo Sushi & Yakitori is located at 38 S St Clair St, Toledo, OH 43604.

Ichiban

If you find yourself in the southwestern part of the state, you can't go wrong with Ichiban. Check out the cherry blossom roll (so named for the roll's flower shape; the roll is filled with avocado and salmon while having an outer layer of tuna, is topped with flying fish roe, and is covered in pink soy paper), JTB roll (a tempura fried roll filled with crab meat and cream cheese and topped with spicy mayo), and volcano roll (a deep fried roll filled with eel and avocado and topped with a pile of spicy crabmeat).

Ichiban is located at 1020 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208.