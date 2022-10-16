Is Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl Worth It?

Photo by the author

I know I often say that I try to go to local restaurants as much as I can (and I do try), but my friend wanted to go to Olive Garden, and I did not protest.

I especially did not protest when I saw that Olive Garden was currently doing its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion.

One of my weaknesses — the promise of limitless quantities of food, which is why I can’t resist a great (or even not so great) buffet.

At my local Olive Garden, the Never Ending Pasta Bowl went for $13.99 with an additional charge for protein. Because I wanted to make my meal as cheap as possible, I just went with the pasta.

When I go to Olive Garden, I usually opt for the chicken & gnocchi soup (and get refills of it), but because I find the soup pretty filling by itself, I opted for the salad instead to save room for that Never Ending Pasta (one of the few times in my life I chose a salad on purpose, haha).

I also didn’t indulge in too many breadsticks. However, I ate two because how could I go to Olive Garden and not have breadsticks?

I started off with a plate of fettuccine alfredo (so what if I'm lactose intolerant?). The size of the first serving was pretty comparable to a regular dinner portion of fettuccine alfredo.

First plate Photo by the author

There are rumors that Olive Garden uses lower quality ingredients for their Never Ending Pasta Bowl. But I didn’t notice any discernible difference. The alfredo sauce was still tasty. Perhaps the noodles were a bit overcooked, but are overcooked noodles a rarity in regular Olive Garden entrees? 😏

The first plate would have satisfied me fine. But since I got the NEVER ENDING Pasta Bowl, I got a second plate. This time, fettuccine with marinara sauce. You can mix and match noodle and sauce options for the Never Ending Pasta Bowl.

Second (smaller) plate Photo by the author

The second serving was significantly smaller than the first — probably half the size of the first plate. Probably to discourage you from taking full advantage of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion.

But after I finished my plate of fettuccine with marinara, I got a third plate — this time, angel hair pasta with marinara. Again, the plate was about half the size of the first serving.

Third plate Photo by the author

After I finished that, I got a fourth plate — fettuccine alfredo again. I took a few bites and decided to take the rest home in a box. At my location, at least, they allow you to take leftovers of your last portion home.

Fourth (and last) plate Photo by the author

Is the Never Ending Pasta Bowl worth it? I would say so if you're a fan of Olive Garden. A dinner portion of fettuccine alfredo costs $15.99 at my local Olive Garden, and the Create Your Own Pasta option costs $12.99. So if you typically order fettuccine alfredo, the $13.99 Never Ending option is already cheaper. And if you feel like you could eat more than one Create Your Own Pasta meal, you might want to consider ordering the Never Ending Pasta Bowl.

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl is currently available at Olive Garden for a limited time.