3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves delicious sandwiches?

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio.

Slyman's Restaurant and Deli

If you're a fan of corned beef sandwiches, visiting this local favorite in Northeast Ohio is a must. Slyman's corned beef sandwich is piled high with the tasty meat and served on rye bread. Their Reuben is also fantastic; along with the pile of corned beef, the Reuben also has plenty of Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. You should also check out their homemade tuna sandwiches; patrons love the huge tuna melts. If you want to skip the bread altogether, you can order corned beef, roast beef, pastrami, tuna, ham, and/or turkey by the pound.

Slyman's Restaurant and Deli is located at 3106 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Flyboy's Deli

This place is known for their fantastic NYC-style sandwiches. The deli is so named for Steve Crandall, one of the founders and a retired Air Force colonel and flyboy. Customer recommendations include the Liberty Reuben, which has corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing between slices of marbled rye bread; the chicken salad sandwich, which has a salad of chicken breast, mayo, celery, and spices and comes with lettuce and tomato; and the New Yorker, which has 5 ounces of pastrami, 5 ounces of corned beef, thick slices of sharp cheddar, coleslaw, and Russian dressing between slices of marbled rye bread. If you don't like marbled rye, you can have your sandwich on wheat bread, everything bagel, blueberry bagel, plain bagel, croissant, cinnamon raisin bagel, gluten-free bread, wheat bagel, multigrain bread, or sourdough bread.

Flyboy's Deli is located at 2515 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419.

Bagel Street Deli

If you like a good bagel sandwich, you should visit this shop in the southeastern part of the state. They have a bunch of bagel options, including onion, pumpernickel, cinnamon raisin, rye, wheat, focaccia, sun dried tomato, cinnamon crunch, jalapeno cheddar, garlic, plain, everything, blueberry, asiago cheese, sourdough, and pretzel. Popular options include the Kimmie Gibbler (cream cheese, cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and sprouts on your choice of bagel), Flaming Moe (turkey, spicy cream cheese, provolone, onions, and banana peppers on your choice of bagel), and Long Bomb (corned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato, and horseradish on your choice of bagel).

Bagel Street Deli is located at 27 S Court St, Athens, OH 45701.