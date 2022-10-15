3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

Are you in the mood for a delicious cheesecake?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses.

The Cheesecakery

Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.

The Cheesecakery is located at 4901 Whetsel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45227.

Slices Fabulous Cakes

If you're in northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this bakery. They offer 12-inch cheesecakes that are made to order, so they request at least 24 hours advanced notice. The bakery has a wide variety of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) Oreo, strawberry, key lime, Elvis (a banana cheesecake with peanut butter whipped cream), peach schnapps, raspberry lemonade, and vanilla bean with white chocolate and raspberry mousse.

Slices Fabulous Cakes is located at 4190 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109.

The Cheesecake Girl

If you're in central Ohio, the Cheesecake Girl serves, of course, fantastic cheesecakes. Their cheesecakes come in a variety of flavors such as banana peanut butter, caramel apple pie, strawberry cookies and cream, lemon blueberry, coconut cream pie, cotton candy, Sour Patch Kid, and more. They also offer mini cheesecakes, cheesecake cookie sandwiches, cheesecake push pops, and cheesecake tacos (the shells are coated with cinnamon sugar and the cheesecake filling is topped with either sprinkles or a bourbon caramel apple reduction).

The Cheesecake Girl has 3 locations in central Ohio: Hilliard (5354 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026), Dublin (4345 W Dublin Granville Rd, Dublin, OH 43017), and Budd Dairy Food Hall (1086 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201).