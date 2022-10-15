3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area

If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus.

Two Claws

Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.

Two Claws is located at 599 S State St, Westerville, OH 43081.

Kai's Crab Boil

If you're craving a seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.

Kai's Crab Boil is located at 839 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214.

Pier 11 Boiling Seafood & Bar

This local chain offers great seafood boils. Sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, Old Bay, garlic butter, and Pier 11. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. Popular options include Combo 1 (a half-pound of snow crab legs, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, a boiled egg, a corn, and a potato) and Combo 3 (a half-pound of snow crab legs, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of black mussels, two corns, and two potatoes).

Pier 11 has 3 locations in Greater Columbus: Whitehall (3920 E Broad St, Whitehall, OH 43213), Gahanna (1335 Stoneridge Dr, Gahanna, OH 43230), and Reynoldsburg (7661 Farmsbury Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068).