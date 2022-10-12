3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

Are you in the mood for some great fried chicken?

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants.

Proud Rooster Restaurant

If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.

Proud Rooster Restaurant is located at 345 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220.

Hitching Post Kellogg

This place in Cincinnati claims to serve some of the world's best fried chicken, and many Cincinnatians wholeheartedly agree. Their chicken is fresh and fried to crispy perfection. People also love their mashed potatoes with gravy and coleslaw. If you have room for dessert, getting one of their fruit pies is a must.

Hitching Post Kellogg is located at 4535 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226.

Taste of Belgium

If you like waffles with your fried chicken, you should visit this local chain. The waffle is a classic Belgian waffle, and the chicken is a hand-breaded, fresh, not frozen chicken breast, all topped with Ohio maple syrup and hot sauce. The chicken and waffle also come with a small salad tossed in lemon vinaigrette. You should also try their fried chicken sandwich, which comes with white cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, aioli, and a brioche bun.

Taste of Belgium has 8 locations: OTR (1135 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202), the Banks (16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202), Rookwood (3825 Edwards Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209), Kenwood (7800 Montgomery Road, #14, Cincinnati, OH 45236), Mason (12071 Mason Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249), Liberty Township (7622 Blake St, Liberty Township, OH 45069), Crestview Hills (2833 Dixie Hwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017), and Findlay Market (1801 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202).