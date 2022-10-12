3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

Are you in the mood for tasty fried chicken?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio.

Hopocan Gardens

Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.

Hopocan Gardens is located at 4396 Hopocan Avenue Ext, Norton, OH 44203.

Schoolhouse Restaurant

This longtime restaurant is located inside a converted schoolhouse from the 1860s. They are known for their tasty fried chicken, which is breaded by hand and fried to golden brown perfection. You can't go wrong with a regular fried chicken dinner, which comes with a breast, wing, leg, thigh, tossed salad, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, country green beans, the daily vegetable, and cornbread. The restaurant also has great chicken tenders and deep-fried chicken livers.

Schoolhouse Restaurant is located at 8031 Glendale Milford Rd, Camp Dennison, OH 45111.

Modern Southern Table

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the wonderful fried chicken at this restaurant. Their signature fried chicken is their Alabama fried chicken. They also have low country chicken, which is fried chicken that's been basted with BBQ spices. A fried chicken meal comes with your choice of one or two sides. Their sides include candied yams, blackeye pea salad, southern mac and cheese, collard greens with smoked turkey, red rice with sausage and bacon, JoJo fries, fried okra, coleslaw, and hush puppies.

Modern Southern Table is located at 1086 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201.