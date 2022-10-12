Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland Area

Isla Chiu

If you're in the mood for a delicious gyro, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland.

Bylo Gyro

If you find yourself in the Puritas-Longmead neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the inexpensive (and tasty) gyros at this unassuming joint. A regular-size gyro will satisfy you, but they also have an extra meat gyro, jumbo gyro (double meat), and a big one-pound gyro sandwich. You can also skip the pita bread and vegetables altogether and just get a half or full pound of gyro meat. They also have an excellent chicken gyro.

Bylo Gyro is located at 14007 Puritas Ave, Cleveland, OH 44135.

Gyro George

This local chain has been serving fantastic gyros since 1991. Some locations are open 24 hours, so you can even grab a tasty gyro in the middle of the night. For breakfast, you can get the gyro and eggs, which includes gyro meat, two eggs, home fries, and Texas toast. Later in the day, you can get the classic gyro with meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, and George's special sauce on grilled pita bread. The chicken gyro is also delicious. If you need a vegetarian option, check out the falafel gyro.

Gyro George has locations all over Greater Cleveland: Parma (5690 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134), Brunswick (1050 Pearl Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212), Lee Rd (3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland, OH 44128), Northfield/Maple Hts (5170 Northfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44137), and Euclid (19505 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44117).

Niko's Bar & Gyros

If you want a good gyro, you can't go wrong with Niko's. Check out the classic lamb and beef gyro, which comes with tomato, red onion, cucumber sauce, and pita bread. Customers also love the gyro with smoked pork, smoked corned beef Reuben gyro, and chicken gyro. If you want a pescatarian option, try their blackened salmon gyro or blackened grouper gyro.

Niko's Bar & Gyros has two locations: North Royalton (12766 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH 44133) and Broadview Heights (403 E Royalton Rd, Broadview Heights, OH 44147).

