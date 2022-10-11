3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

Are you looking for fresh and delicious seafood?

Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron.

Boiling House Seafood & Sushi Bar

If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.

Boiling House Seafood & Sushi Bar is located at 1 W Exchange St, Akron, OH 44308.

King Crab

This restaurant also offers delicious seafood boils. You can make your own seafood boil or choose from the combos on their menu. If you want a feast, check out the Family Special, which comes with a pound of snow crab legs, a pound of clams, a pound of Dungeness crab legs, a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp, a pound of sausages, a pound of green mussels, 6 corn, and 6 potatoes. Flavor options include Cajun, garlic butter, Old Bay butter, house special, lemon pepper, and plain. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, hot, very hot, and super hot. If you don't like seafood boils, they also have fried seafood options; customers particularly enjoy the fried oysters and fried catfish.

King Crab is located at 1562 Akron Peninsula Rd S-106, Akron, OH 44313.

Kingfish

If you want high-quality seafood, this upscale restaurant is a great option. Customers say a bowl of their lobster bisque is a must. Other recommendations include the Maryland crab cake (which is served with fingerling potato hash, horseradish coleslaw, and remoulade sauce), Alaskan king crab (which is served with roasted potatoes, asparagus, and drawn butter), and Kingfish trio (which comes with lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, lobster mashed potatoes, and asparagus).

Kingfish is located at 115 Montrose W Ave, Akron, OH 44321.