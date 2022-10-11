3 Places To Get Pierogi in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pierogi?

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants.

Pierogi Mountain

If you're in central Ohio, you should check out the pierogi at this restaurant. They have the classic (and delicious) potato cheddar pierogi. Their menu also features a boardwalk fries inspired pierogi (the filling includes parsley potato, malt vinegar, and sea salt); a brown butter, sweet potato, and sage pierogi; and a pork Bolognese inspired pierogi (the filling has ground pork that's been simmered with red wine, tomato, garlic, carrots, celery, chicken stock, and a bit of thyme). They also have vegan varieties like potato, sauerkraut, and mushroom; apple, fennel, and leek; and one inspired by misir wot, an Ethiopian red lentil dish.

Pierogi Mountain is located at 105 N Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215.

Wódka Bar

Located in southwestern Ohio, this bar has delicious pierogi on their menu. You can't go wrong with the traditional potato cheddar pierogi topped with caramelized onions and sour cream. They also have potato bacon cheddar, sauerkraut, and beef onion. If a pizza-pierogi hybrid sounds appealing to you, check out the pizzarogi, which is deep-fried pierogi stuffed with pepperoni, provolone, and mozzarella and is served with marinara sauce. And if you find the idea of a samosa-pierogi hybrid intriguing, try the samosarogi, which is spiced potato pierogi topped with tikka masala sauce, caramelized onions, sour cream, pickled red onions, and cilantro.

Wódka Bar is located at 1200 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Little Polish Diner

This place serves some of the best Polish food in Northeast Ohio. Their pierogi are, of course, great. You can choose from the fillings potato-cheddar, sauerkraut, potato, sauerkraut & mushroom, or sweet cheese. They come pan-fried with butter and onions and with a side of either coleslaw or apple sauce. You should also check out their stuffed cabbage.

Little Polish Diner is located at 5772 Ridge Rd, Parma, OH 44129.