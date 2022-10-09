Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local Chain

Photo by the author

The other day, I didn't have lunch until 3 PM. By 2 PM, my stomach had already been growling and demanding to be fed ASAP, so I was in need of a big meal.

To satisfy my need for a big meal, I hit up the North Olmsted location of Lee's Seafood Boil, a local chain that, of course, offers seafood boils.

I chose to create my own seafood boil bag and ordered half a pound of snow crab legs, half a pound of black mussels, and half a pound of crawfish. I opted for the homemade juice seasoning, which is a blend of juicy Cajun, garlic butter, and lemon pepper. And because I'm very much a self-admitted spice wimp, I requested the mild level of spice.

When my seafood boil bag came, it was hot. After I put on the very necessary bib and gloves, I opened the bag and dug in.

The seafood was flavorful and tasty, and my hunger made it even more delicious.

Everything in my bag was fresh. Happily, I cracked open the black mussels and crawfish, getting at the tasty meat, which tasted great with the homemade juice seasoning. The mild level of spice came with a bit of a kick but thankfully not an overwhelming kick.

I enjoyed my snow crab legs even more. The meat was tender and plentiful, and I ate every little bit I could find, which resulted in me making a bit of a mess (thankfully, each table at Lee's Seafood Boil is set with brown paper to prepare for customers like me).

As I worked on my seafood boil, my friendly server frequently refilled my glass of strawberry lemonade.

If I was sensible and not a self-admitted glutton, I would have stopped at the seafood boil, which was plenty of food. In addition to the seafood, the bag had come with corn and a potato, both of which I had devoured.

But I got dessert and a deep-fried one at that. I ordered fried Oreos, which came with chocolate-drizzled whipped cream and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Photo by the author

The fried Oreos were delicious and practically melted in my mouth. I also got some beignets topped with powdered sugar to go, and they were still soft like pillows when I gobbled them down at home.

The North Olmsted location of Lee's Seafood Boil is located at 23642 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070. For other locations, go to their website.