4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Are you in the mood for a tasty hot dog?

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio.

Wiener King

If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.

Wiener King is located at 118 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903.

Larry's Dawg House

Located in the southeastern part of Ohio, this local favorite has been serving delicious hot dogs since 1972. You can't go wrong with their footlong, which can be topped with either cheese or slaw. If you want something sweet to pair with your hot dog, you should try one of their milkshakes, which come in flavors such as banana, butterscotch, coffee, mint chocolate chip, and more.

Larry's Dawg House is located at 410 W Union St, Athens, OH 45701.

Huck’s Tavern

This pub offers excellent hot dogs with a variety of delicious toppings. Try the Black Lab hot dog, which is topped with bacon jam, pimento cheese, horsey dill pickles, and hot mix. Their Roscoe dog is also fantastic and comes with carnitas, caramelized onions, and apple butter mustard. You can always build your own hot dog as well. Other toppings include coney sauce, coleslaw, sauerkraut, and shredded cheddar.

Huck's Tavern is located at 365 N Whitewoman St, Coshocton, OH 43812.

Hot Dog Allie

If you want fresh hot dogs, you can't go wrong with Hot Dog Allie. Try a hot dog with their house-made all beef chili or cheddar cheese sauce, which is made with real Wisconsin cheddar cheese, butter, and cream. If you want something a little spicy, go with their Spicy Italian hot dog, which is topped with hot sausage chili, shredded mozzarella, and house-made hot peppers in oil. Their mac daddy dog is also tasty; it comes with their house-made all beef chili and mac & cheese.

Hot Dog Allie has two locations: Austintown (1412 S Raccoon Rd, Austintown, OH 44515) and Niles (5191 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, OH 44446).