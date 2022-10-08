4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great pizza?

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron.

Luigi's Restaurant

This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.

Luigi's Restaurant is located at 105 N Main St, Akron, OH 44308.

Regina's Pizza

Since 1970, this family-owned restaurant has been offering great pizza to Akron residents. Their sauce is made from scratch every day, and their dough is homemade and hand-rolled. You can't go wrong with a classic pepperoni pizza. Their menu also has a delicious BBQ chicken pizza and meat lovers pizza. If you have room for dessert, try some of their cannolis.

Regina's Pizza is located at 2160 East Ave, Akron, OH 44314.

Gino's Pizza

For decades, since 1960, this restaurant in West Akron has been serving fantastic pizzas. Their dough and sauce are both homemade and prepared fresh every day. If you build your own pizza, you can get your pizza with either Gino's red sauce or white garlic sauce, and you can top it with ingredients such as pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, banana peppers, ground beef, and more. Their buffalo chicken bacon ranch pizza is also tasty. Customers also recommend getting some of their wings.

Gino's Pizza is located at 1374 Copley Rd, Akron, OH 44320.

Totally Baked Pizza

This joint offers unique and delicious pizzas. Try the Mike Tyson pizza, which has house gorgonzola cream, short rib, pork belly, red onion, Cajun seasoning, Italian cheeses, and green onions. The Betty White is another great option and is a white pizza with herbed ricotta, Italian cheeses, tomato, and oregano oil. If you want a mix of sweet and savory flavors, try the Shaggy & Scooby pizza, which has peanut butter and jelly, short rib, pork belly, red onion, chocolate chips, red pepper flakes, and Italian cheeses. If you're thirsty, you should check out some of their house-made lemonade, which is infused with flavors according to the chef's whim.

Totally Baked Pizza is located at 18 N High St, Akron, OH 44308.