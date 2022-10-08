4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Chinese food?

Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio.

Sichuan Chili

If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.

Sichuan Chili is located at 10400 Reading Rd #205b, Cincinnati, OH 45241.

Shen's Szechuan & Sushi

This local favorite offers great Chinese fare. Customers adore the cheng du pork (thin slices of pork that are stir-fried in garlic, ginger, and spicy Szechuan chili pepper), crispy Peking duck (which comes with scallions, homemade steamed buns, and plum sauce), bird's nest (a seafood dish with shrimp, scallop, crab meat, and vegetables sautéed with brown sauce in a potato basket), and the Chinese eggplant with spicy garlic sauce, which is a delicious vegetarian option. Shen's also serves tasty sushi rolls.

Shen's Szechuan & Sushi is located at 7580 Poe Ave, Dayton, OH 45414.

Jiu Thai Asian Cafe

Though the name of the restaurant has "Thai" in it, this place in central Ohio actually offers delicious Chinese food. Patrons love the biang biang noodles (hand-pulled wheat flour noodles), the spicy charcoal BBQ items (try the lamb or squid), cold noodles, and flavorful pulled pork sandwich. They also have Chinese-American staples like lo mein and sesame chicken. If you have room for dessert, they offer a selection of scrumptious crepe cakes (customers particularly enjoy the dark chocolate and mango).

Jiu Thai Asian Cafe is located at 787 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214.

LJ Shanghai

If you're looking for Shanghainese food in Northeast Ohio, this is one of the places to go. LJ Shanghai is known for their delicious, steaming hot xiaolongbao (soup dumplings). Other customer favorites include the pan-fried beef daoxiao noodles, Chongqing spicy beef noodle soup, and sweet and sour ribs.

LJ Shanghai is located at 3142 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.