This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great Scallops

Photo by the author

After watching the thoroughly disappointing film Don't Worry Darling at the movie theater in Westlake, I was hungry and looking for a meal that wouldn't disappoint me like the movie had.

Since I was in Crocker Park, I decided to try Wild Mango, which Google described as a fine dining restaurant.

When I walked into Wild Mango, I definitely got fine dining vibes. The place had a fancy interior, and the hostess directed me to a table with a white tablecloth.

The menu prices also reflected the upscale atmosphere. Thankfully, I came in during lunch hours, so the prices weren't as expensive (but they're still certainly not cheap).

I had been confused when Yelp had described Wild Mango as an Asian fusion restaurant, and as I browsed the menu, my confusion didn't lessen. I guess some dishes had an Asian influence, like the pot-stickers or Vietnamese salad bowl, but I couldn't see the Asian influence in the entrée I ordered - sauteed sea scallops, which came with sauteed mushrooms, tomato cream sauce, and crabmeat risotto.

To my delight, I received a complimentary bowl of shrimp bisque.

Photo by the author

The bisque was creamy and flavorful, and contained little bits of shrimp.

When my scallops came out, my eyeballs were pleased by the colorful presentation.

But were my taste-buds pleased?

The answer is yes.

Though I didn't taste an Asian influence, I enjoyed my meal. The mushrooms were great with the tomato cream sauce, and the risotto had a surprising but pleasant sweetness. Inside the bed of rice were diced veggies and little pieces of mango (ah, is that why the restaurant is named Wild Mango?).

But of course, best of all were the scallops, which were tender and beautifully cooked. I just wish there were more scallops (the lunch portion comes with three).

Overall, I was satisfied by my meal, which cost $20.

If you pay for your meal with a credit card, be aware that there is a 3% surcharge (there is no surcharge if you pay with cash). However, with my beverage and meal, the surcharge only ended up being 69 cents.

I might have been disappointed by Don't Worry Darling, but fortunately, my taste-buds were not.

Wild Mango is located at 139 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, OH 44145.