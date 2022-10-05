4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

Are you in the mood for a delicious fish fry?

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio.

Marino's Seafood Fish & Chips

If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.

Marino's Seafood Fish & Chips is located at 1216 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212.

Alabama Fish Bar

Located in southwestern Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious fried fish. They serve three types of fried fish: cod, perch, and whiting fish. You can't go wrong with any of the fish, and all of them taste great with the tartar sauce. All fish dinners come with fries and bread; peppers and onions are optional, but customers highly recommend getting them with your fish dinner.

Alabama Fish Bar is located at 1601 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Harbor Town Tavern

If you find yourself in the northwestern part of the state, you should check out this restaurant. You can't go wrong with their fish and chips, which consist of beer battered cod served with fries and malt vinegar aioli. They also have great fish tacos, which also come with beer battered cod plus creamy coleslaw and chipotle aioli.

Harbor Town Tavern is located at 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Prosperity Social Club

Located in northeast Ohio, Prosperity Social Club is the go-to for many locals for delicious fish fry. Their fish fry consists of big pieces of haddock hand-dipped in beer batter, and comes with a side of coleslaw and asiago mac & cheese. If you're looking for a beverage to pair with your fish fry, consider getting the "Gotta Haddock" lager, which was specially brewed for Prosperity Social Club by Sibling Revelry Brewing, a local brewery.

Prosperity Social Club is located at 1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.